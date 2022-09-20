Summer quickly comes to an end

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
In the final days of Summer, Mother Nature has brought a round of severe weather bringing a handful of hail reports along with a number of severe thunderstorm warnings. Behind a cold front that moves through Fall like temperatures arrive.
Conditions will quickly clear as we move through Tuesday night with mostly clear conditions expected. Temperatures will still stay mild as cooler air begins to move in; winds don't shift out of the northwest until Wednesday and when they do they'll be not only breezy but quickly bringing in cooler and drier air.
Temperatures will stay in the 70s on Wednesday then drop into the low 60s, for highs, starting Thursday and stay there Friday. A brief warm up is going to be possible on Saturday but we'll stay seasonal.
There will be scattered rain chances as we go through the next seven days as well.