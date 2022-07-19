Summer travel continues to hit road bumps

MASIDON (WKOW/CNN) - Summer has always been a chaotic time to travel, but this year it seems to have gotten worse. Airlines have been struggling to keep up with demand.
The flight tracking website Flightaware.com has tracked more than 100,000 canceled flights already this year due to rough weather and staffing shortages.
"It isn't that they don't have pilots. It's more that the schedules are too ambitious. The schedules are 2019 schedules With 2022 staffing," said Kathleen Bangs, a spokesperson for FlightAware.
According to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, airlines are making improvements and he expects them to do better in the near future.