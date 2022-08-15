Summer Youth Academy teaches students about law enforcement

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Local police departments are showing students what life in law enforcement is like.
The agencies in Middleton and Cross Plains, along with the Middleton Fire District and Middleton EMS, are holding a Summer Youth Academy.
They're bringing in 8th and 9th grade students from the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, to give them tours, have them meet their canines and give them a little insight on how they conduct investigations.
"We want them to see what actually takes place at our police department on a daily basis, what our job entails. And just so they know, they can meet us, our department, who we are, and that we're just regular citizens of the community as well," Community Awareness officer Tom Wilson said.
The Youth Academy is an expansion and a smaller version of the Citizen Academy, where the agencies bring in community members for a 10-week training program.