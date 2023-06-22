Summerfest 2023 kicks off in Milwaukee Thursday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Summerfest 2023 is kicking off in Milwaukee.
This year's festival again takes place at Henry Maier Festival Park over three weekends: June 22–24, June 29–July 1 and July 6–July 8.
To celebrate the event's 55th anniversary, the first 10,000 fans who go to the festival will get a free Summerfest hat.
Nearly 200 acts will be there, including popular artists Eric Church, Marcus King and Imagine Dragons.
In addition to music, there are many immersive experiences like Latin Music Day, a Milwaukee Brewers Tailgate and a fireworks show on opening night.
There are also several admission promotions where fans can get in free if they show up at the right time, represent the college they're attending or are active-duty military, first responders or veterans.
Tickets start at $26 and can be bought online.
Information on parking, accessibility and what you can bring in is all available on the Summerfest website.