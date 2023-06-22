 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Summerfest 2023 kicks off in Milwaukee Thursday

Summerfest Grounds
Josh Meitz

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Summerfest 2023 is kicking off in Milwaukee.

This year's festival again takes place at Henry Maier Festival Park over three weekends: June 2224, June 29July 1 and July 6July 8.

To celebrate the event's 55th anniversary, the first 10,000 fans who go to the festival will get a free Summerfest hat. 

Nearly 200 acts will be there, including popular artists Eric Church, Marcus King and Imagine Dragons.

In addition to music, there are many immersive experiences like Latin Music Day, a Milwaukee Brewers Tailgate and a fireworks show on opening night. 

There are also several admission promotions where fans can get in free if they show up at the right time, represent the college they're attending or are active-duty military, first responders or veterans. 

Tickets start at $26 and can be bought online.

Information on parking, accessibility and what you can bring in is all available on the Summerfest website.

