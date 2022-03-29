Summerfest announces 2022 festival headliners

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Summerfest has just what you need to get past this dreary springtime weather: the 2022 Headliners have been announced.
At the 54th edition of the beloved festival in Milwaukee, there are over 100 headliners from several genres all playing over the course of three weekends.
Some of the headlining acts at American Family Insurance Amphitheater include: Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Rod Stewart and the Backstreet Boys.
Your 2022 Summerfest lineup just dropped. See you in June & July. Presented by @amfam. Get tickets for festival shows now: https://t.co/WuQZx2Kyqe pic.twitter.com/ae4lnNrKJT— Summerfest (@Summerfest) March 29, 2022
Summerfest, which took place in September in 2021, is moving back to its usual timeframe. The festival will take place June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.
"...it would be difficult to find a more diverse lineup anywhere. Make plans to join us for Summerfest this June, one of the most affordable music festivals in the world, and home to over 1,000 artists performing live over the nine-day run,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
Tickets for Summerfest are already on sale, although tickets for some performers at American Family Insurance Amphitheater go on sale in April.