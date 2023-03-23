Summerfest announces lineup for 2023 concert series

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Summerfest officials have announced more than 100 headliners for the 2023 concert series in Milwaukee.
Sorry for gatekeeping 😘 Your Summerfest 55 lineup presented by @AmFam is here! PLUS in celebration of our 55th Anniversary, grab a @USCellular Power Pass for just $55 🎟️ Offer ends 3/29 at 11:59pm. Get your festival tickets here: https://t.co/WuQZx2L6fM pic.twitter.com/QaIHnOffbn— Summerfest (@Summerfest) March 23, 2023
Big names are expected to headline the show including Imagine Dragons, Dave Matthews Band and Eric Church.
Summerfest 2023 is happening over three weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.
