Summerfest announces lineup for 2023 concert series

  • Updated
Summerfest-Day

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Summerfest officials have announced more than 100 headliners for the 2023 concert series in Milwaukee.

Big names are expected to headline the show including Imagine Dragons, Dave Matthews Band and Eric Church.

Summerfest 2023 is happening over three weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

Find the full lineup here.

