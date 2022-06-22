Summerfest opens Thursday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The opening day of Summerfest is just hours away.
The Big Gig kicks off Thursday.
Crews spent Wednesday putting the finishing touches on the grounds.
The gates open at noon.
Organizers want you to bring your "fest" self, but there are some things that should stay behind.
No backpacks of any size are allowed in, with some exceptions, such as nursing mothers.
COVID vaccines or testing are not required.
Summerfest is split into three consecutive weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9.