Summerfest producer hiring seasonal help

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The producer of Summerfest is looking for help for the summer festival season.
Milwaukee World Festival is hiring for more than 2,000 seasonal positions, jobs like security, marketing and food and beverage.
Jobs start at $14 to $17 per hour.
If you're interested, you can apply on the Summerfest website, or go to the company's job fair on Saturday, April 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the MWF General Operations Center (114 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI), for on-the-spot job offers.