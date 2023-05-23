 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summery today, much cooler tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0
Highs forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Today's weather is the warmest of the whole forecast!

We'll climb to the low to mid 80s this afternoon with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Temps fall to the low to mid 50s tonight.

Much cooler for our midweek in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday before climbing the rest of the forecast.

We'll get to the low to mid 70s Friday, mid to upper 70s Saturday, upper 70s Sunday, and low 80s return by Memorial Day with dry weather across the forecast.

Tags

Recommended for you