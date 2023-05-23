Summery today, much cooler tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Today's weather is the warmest of the whole forecast!
We'll climb to the low to mid 80s this afternoon with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Temps fall to the low to mid 50s tonight.
Much cooler for our midweek in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday before climbing the rest of the forecast.
We'll get to the low to mid 70s Friday, mid to upper 70s Saturday, upper 70s Sunday, and low 80s return by Memorial Day with dry weather across the forecast.