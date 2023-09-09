Summit Credit Union hosts ShredFest to minimize identity theft

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WKOW)-- Summit Credit Union hosted ShredFest in Cottage Grove on Saturday, where people could bring papers with identifying information to be shredded for free.
Although most identity theft occurs online, event manager Jody Stolldorf said people should be wary of their mailbox papers as well.
"It's a safe space where you can come and shred anything you need confidentially and get it out of your basement," Stolldorf said about the event.
Summit Credit Union and the Better Business Bureau hold ShredFest to help minimize identity theft.