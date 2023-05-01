Sun Prairie among cities observing 'No Mow May'

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- With spring upon us, you may be tempted to mow your lawn, but several cities across Southern Wisconsin are hoping you'll wait a little longer.
Sun Prairie, Monona, and Beloit are all joining the "No Mow May" initiative. This is Sun Prairie and Monona's second year, while Beloit is doing it for the first time.
People are encouraged to avoid mowing the lawn during the month of May as much as possible. Experts say this will allow for flowering plants found in grass to bloom. Those plants are important for species like bees and butterflies.
If people in Sun Prairie don't want to necessarily stop mowing their lawn all together, the city has an option called "Low Mow May."
People can also get involved in community science efforts by downloading the Wisconsin Wild Bee App “WiBee” and collecting data throughout the month. Data reported from participants will assist in determining how pollinators are impacted by mowed and unmowed lawns.
342 properties in Sun Prairie joined the "No Mow May" initiative in 2022, and officials are hoping for even more this year.
Organizations and businesses interested in participating will be considered on a case-by-case basis due to the "significant land area these entities may manage."
People are reminded to follow all guidelines, including proper yard waste disposal and are prohibited from discharging grass clippings into the street, storm drains, or right of ways.
Tune in to Wake Up Wisconsin on Monday morning to learn more about the initiative.