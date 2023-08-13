Sun Prairie announces child care grants amid state, federal government inaction

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie has announced a Childcare Supply-Building Grant (CSBG) program designed to retain and expand child care access within the city.
The CSBG is a revolving grant initiative aimed at increasing the availability and quality of child care slots in Sun Prairie. The program will provide eligible childcare providers with financial assistance for projects that will enhance their services.
The measure will help partially fill a gap left once federal Child Care Counts funding expires in the coming months. The federal dollars were a part of COVID-19 relief efforts designed to bolster access to child care during the pandemic. Congress did not renew the spending.
Democrats and Republicans in the state Capitol have debated whether to pick up the slack in child care left by the federal government.
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has called for a special session of the Legislature to bolster the child care industry. Republican state representatives and senators have signaled their preference for passing a tax cut when they reconvene in September.
Child care providers struggled to turn a profit and keep staff even with the Child Care Counts subsidies. With that funding expiring, some industry groups are predicting that many child care centers will close, cut staff, and otherwise downscale their operations, leaving Wisconsin parents with even fewer options than they already have.
Sun Prairie has a little under 1,000 slots of available child care, according to Kristin Grissom, the city's parks, recreation and forestry director. She thinks that the community would need to more than double that figure to meet demand.
According to a press release by Sun Prairie Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King, grants will be awarded on a limited basis with a maximum amount of $10,000.
The CSBG program is open to certified or licensed childcare providers, or providers seeking certification or licensure. To qualify a provider must be located within the city of Sun Prairie.
Providers who receive the grants can put the money toward many different aspects of their operations. They just need to show that the cash will help retain or expand child care within Sun Prairie.
The application process is now open and will continue on a rolling basis while funds last, according to the press release.
The city secured a $75,000 grant from the state Department of Children and Families. It matched the funds with unspent COVID-19 relief money.
Information on eligibility can be found on the City of Sun Prairie webpage.
The CSBG application materials are available here.