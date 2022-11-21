Sun Prairie Area School District accepts resignation of teacher accused of producing child pornography

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Area School District accepted the resignation of a staff member accused of producing child pornography.
Matthew Quaglieri was arrested last month on three counts of production of child pornography.
Police say the recordings took place at Prairie View Middle School, where Quaglieri worked.
He is on supervised released while he waits for a federal trial.
This statement was read at the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education meeting Monday and sent to staff and families:
Dear Sun Prairie Staff and Secondary Families,
Based on a recommendation from our school district attorney, the School Board took action tonight to accept the resignation of staff member Matthew Quagliari, who is awaiting trial on charges of child pornography. This decision was made in consultation with and supported by district administration. We understand that there may be questions in our community about this decision. We want to explain why we have chosen to accept his resignation versus terminating his employment.
As a part of this resignation, the district requested that the employee’s teaching license be surrendered without waiting for the completion of the state investigation. This ensures that there is no opportunity for future employment in schools throughout the state.
This action shields our students from becoming involved in the termination process. Employees can challenge termination through a hearing before the Board. In the hearing, alleged victims could be required to testify. A resignation avoids that scenario.
Accepting this resignation does not hinder the District from continued cooperation with law enforcement, prosecutors, the Department of Public Instruction, and any other governmental entity that may be involved in this matter.
Accepting this resignation puts closure and finality to the employment relationship and provides an opportunity for our school community to focus on helping students and families move forward rather than being pulled into an employment dispute.
In addition, this resignation agreement provides a strong defense to any employment claims the employee might attempt to make at a later date. This will ensure school and district administrators are not pulled away from other critical duties to testify or prepare for employment hearings. Avoiding legal entanglements will avoid unnecessary attorney’s fees related to employment proceedings. To be clear, the employee was not “bought out.” The employee has been on unpaid leave since October 7, 2022.
We want to reiterate that student and staff safety is a priority, and we will always make decisions based on what is best for our students. We will continue to support students and staff in every way possible.
On behalf of the School Board, thank you for your ongoing support of this school district. Please reach out if you have any questions.