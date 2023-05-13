Sun Prairie Area School District hosts mental health bazaar during Mental Health Awareness Month

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and, in honor of this, the Sun Prairie Area School District hosted a mental health bazaar at Prairie Phoenix Academy Saturday.
The goal was to connect students and families to mental health resources in the district and community.
Prairie Phoenix Academy’s principal, Nikole Sconniers, said events like these help erase stigma among students who are looking for help with their mental health.
"I think it's just best that we show not only how to work through the stigma of mental health, but also when we talk about wellness. How do we take care of ourselves? It is extremely important that we focus on those entities," she said.
Sconniers added she hopes to see the event grow next year.