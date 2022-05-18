Sun Prairie awarded over $650,000 for road improvement project

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The City of Sun Prairie can now get to work on projects meant to improve road safety thanks to grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
According to a press release from the city, WisDOT's Highway Safety Improvement Program funds projects in areas with high crash history. It prioritizes low cost projects that can reduce the number and severity of crashes within a timely manner.
“Receiving these funds allows us to make significant vehicle and pedestrian improvements for our community,” said Adam Schleicher, Director of Public Works.
City officials want to use the funds to make improvements at the intersection of O'Keeffe Avenue and McCoy Road/Sunfield Street. Specifically, they will add traffic signals over each lane and count down timers for pedestrians.
Turn lanes will be reconfigured for additional street lighting.
The project will cost $722,883, and the WisDOT funds cover $650,500.
Crews want to start construction in 2025.