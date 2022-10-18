Sun Prairie bans sale of pets at stores to fight back against puppy mills

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie's Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at local pet stores. Advocates for the new ordinance say the move is to combat puppy mill profits.
Large-scale animal breeding operations for profit, often referred to as "puppy mills" when applied to dogs, are often criticized for their poor living conditions for animals.
According to the pet owner site Spots.com, more than 4.3 million pets are born in puppy mills every year. As many as half won't survive past 12 weeks, and most that do are sold to pet stores.
Sun Prairie resident Samantha Fiscus proposed the new ordinance that bans pet sales to her alder, Steve Stocker. Stocker and Fiscus both pushed for the new ban at the common council meeting Tuesday.
"It's important for me because I am personally and professionally invested in the dog industry, and they're my whole life," Fiscus said. "These are large scale breeding operations where the health and safety conditions of these animals are not taken into account."
While there are currently no pet stores in Sun Prairie that sell animals, Fiscus says it's a preventative measure.
She's now pushing for more communities to adopt similar ordinances.
"It's going to force families to take a look at more reputable breeders, or shelters or rescues to add to their family rather than financially supporting puppy mills," Fiscus said.