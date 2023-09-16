Sun Prairie celebrates 2023 Multicultural Fair

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Saturday marked the 4th annual Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair at Sheehan Park.
The Multicultural Fair featured various activities, community resources, engagement opportunities and entertainment.
Sun Prairie's Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King discussed the importance of the event and highlighting diversity in the city.
"Sun Prairie is made up of a lot of different identities, and we want to celebrate that," he said. "Sometimes people say [in] Sun Prairie they don't always see the diversity, and that's just not true."
Event organizers shared how placing a spotlight on diversity across Sun Prairie promotes cultural exchange and helps the city become more inclusive.
While the fair works to connect community members with resources and opportunities, King said it's designed to be a fun event.
"We've got performances that represent different countries, from India to Latin America, as well as different food and vendors," he said. "It's a whole celebration."
More information about the Multicultural Fair can be found on the City of Sun Prairie website.