Sun Prairie commits to addressing mental health stigmas

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The City of Sun Prairie has taken the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) StigmaFree Pledge.
Those who take the pledge commit to addressing the stigma around mental health issues through events and programs.
The announcement of the pledge comes the day after Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser made May 'Mental Health Awareness Month,' and the city will be holding programming for city staff and the community on this topic.
NAMI Dane County will have two in-person sessions at the Sun Prairie Public Library this month where officials will teach about the fundamentals of mental illness, how to support someone who has mental health challenges and the crisis intervention training the Sun Prairie police officers undergo.
The sessions will also have a panel of individuals who will share their recovery stories of living with mental illness.
“It is important to me that everyone in Sun Prairie feel they are safe and that they belong in this community regardless of their mental health status,” said Mayor Esser. “I encourage all in our community to increase awareness and understanding of mental health challenges, reduce stigma and discrimination, and promote accessible services for all.”
City staff will also be learning more topics such as chronic stress, adverse childhood experiences and other common mental health challenges. They will also receive coaching on how to deal with these challenges in a practical way.
To register for community programming, visit the Sun Prairie Public Library's website. The sessions will be on May 18 and 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.