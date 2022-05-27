Sun Prairie community gifts beloved crossing guard with end-of-year bonus

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School crossing guard Jerry Larkins was quite surprised on the last day of school. The Sun Prairie community secretly joined together to raise money to gift him an end-of-the-year bonus check. They wanted to thank him for his overwhelming kindness and positive spirit.
“Just no matter what kind of mood you’re in, his smile and his wave just always make your day,” said Krista Landry a CHUMS parent and the organizer of the GoFundMe page. “So it can literally turn your day around. I think it’s really rare, especially in these times, you can find somebody like that.”
Larkins is a retired Marine veteran and he’s been a crossing guard there for six years. He said his infectious joy each day comes from his own gratitude toward life.
“I'm 71 and still up and moving around,” said Larkins. “The good Lord has blessed me with excellent health so that keeps me happy. And then to get people coming by here and waving, I enjoy it.”
On the street corner, where he shares his smiles and waves, is where Larkins was presented with a check for $4,168.32. However, due to the outpouring of support, the GoFundMe goal was exceeded and Larkins is expected to receive the additional funds.