Sun Prairie community participates in first ever Jurassic Parks Run

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie residents came out in waves Saturday to mark the city's first ever Jurassic Parks Run.
Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator, Alyse Peters, shared that the Jurassic Park theme was inspired locally.
"Our official mascot of the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is a T-Rex named Parker N Rex, so we wanted to tie in his involvement with our department and make it kind of a fun and different theme," Peters said.
The event began with a Kids Dino Dash in the morning.
That was followed by a 5K and 8K run for both adults and their dogs, if they wished.
"We feel like Sun Prairie is a pretty dog friendly city. Lots of people have dogs and want to bring them to events and so we thought it would be a fun element and a nice twist for people to have the option to bring them out for the event, Peters said.
Proceeds from the event will support the city of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department's "Recreation is for Everyone" scholarship fund. That fund benefits programs for youth and families.
Peters said they hope to hold the event again next year.