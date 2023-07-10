Sun Prairie community remembers and honors Captain Cory Barr, 5 years since explosion

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie community came together Monday to honor and remember Captain Cory Barr, who lost his life in 2018.
From a workout fundraiser to a remembrance ceremony, events happened all day Monday to honor the life of Cory Barr.
"He was a fireman, a paramedic here in Sun Prairie for many years and saved so many lives by his act of kindness, going into a burning building that was about to explode," said Jenny Stieber, a Sun Prairie resident. "So, I'm here to honor him. I did not know him, but I feel it's important to remember."
There was also a memorial for Barr outside Fire Station 1 in the city, where people were welcomed to leave flowers and notes. That's exactly what Jenny Stieber did Monday.
Stieber tells 27 News she remembers hearing the blast. She said it took everyone a while to comprehend what happened. But, in the end everyone came together which she said made the community stronger.
"We just did not know what happened and come to find out the gas leak and it was just devastating to find out someone was killed," she said.
Being five years of the tragedy Monday, Stieber said the community is representing strength.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser joined in on events today. He said when the explosion happened, people were dismayed as they tried to figure out exactly what had happened.
Esser said the event is part of the city's history, but they don't live it day in and day out anymore.
"We are moving forward. This is a vibrant place. We haven't forgotten about Cory of his wife Abby and his two daughters. We are still looking out for them but we're moving on as a community," Esser said.
There are developments happening on site where the explosion happened. Esser said these developments will bring people into the downtown area.
"They were properties that had been there, developed in the late 1800s and were unlikely to ever be redeveloped anytime soon. So suddenly, that opened them up. But it's going to bring people into the downtown area because it's residential properties, their apartment buildings in there will include commercial space," Esser said.
The community is moving on but never forgetting.