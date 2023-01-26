Sun Prairie duplex unit considered total loss after fire, no one hurt

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Several fire departments responded to a duplex fire in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison told 27 News the call for a duplex fire on Manley Dr. between Keller Dr. and Blaska Dr. came in just before 8:30 a.m.
The first unit on scene was a nearby ambulance which confirmed the building was fully involved in fire. The first fire engine on scene extinguished the main body of the fire within a minute.
The fire was elevated to a box alarm for additional help.
Garrison said they were "very fortunate" that the next-door neighbor came in and got one of the dogs out before the fire engulfed the building. He said the neighbor also tried to get in the other side of the building because he knew a cat was inside but couldn't due to the fire. However, Garrison said the cat is safe thanks to fire crews.
He said it was also lucky that they were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the other unit in the duplex.
Garrison said they don't know exactly where the fire started, but they believe it may have started in the bedroom as that's where the largest mass of fire was.
No one was hurt, but the side of the duplex that caught fire is a complete loss, according to Garrison. A release from the Sun Prairie Fire Department reports there were $150,000 in damages to the unit and $25,000 to its contents.
Several agencies responded to the fire, including Sun Prairie, Madison, Waunakee, Cottage Grove, DeForest and Deerfield.
"We had a great job from everyone," Garrison told 27 News.