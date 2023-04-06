Sun Prairie educator recognized as 'Elementary School Principal of the Year'

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A principal in Sun Prairie has been recognized as Wisconsin's Elementary Principal of the Year.
Westside Elementary Principal Nikki Harcus found out she won at surprise assembly Thursday morning. She said it was one of the best feelings she has ever experienced.
"There's so much love in this building in general and walking in and hearing the students yell 'Congratulations, Mrs. Harcus, we love you' really captures who we are as a school and as a community," she said. "It was absolutely heartwarming and amazing."
Each year, the Principal of the Year is selected from a group of principals who have received a Principal Leadership Award through the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators. The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation works with the AWSA to facilitate the award.
The schools of those principals receive $6,000 grants from the foundation. Harcus said she knew she had been chosen to receive that award last week, but Principal of the Year was a huge surprise.
"I had no idea that I was Principal of the Year," she said. "Walking into this today was unexpected and just probably the greatest thing that's ever happened to me in my career. I'm super proud of my school."
She said she feels like Westside stands out because of their work with the community, including an onsite food pantry and clothing closet for families.
"We want to I want to make sure that everybody feels seen and a part of our community here at Westside," Harcus said.
