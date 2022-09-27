Sun Prairie family preparing mostly homemade spooktacular display

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Fall is here, which means spooky decorations are starting to show up in yards across southern Wisconsin.
One family in Sun Prairie, set up an immaculate mostly homemade display each October centered around a theme.
Last year, Aaron and Jessica Vokoun, as well as their son, turned their front yard into a pirate ship.
Now, they're going above and beyond again, with a mad scientist / Dr. Frankenstein's Lab theme. While the display is not fully put together yet, some decorations are already done.
The decorations already complete include Dr. Frankenstein, jack-o-lanterns on pedestals, toxic waste and creatures breaking out of boxes.