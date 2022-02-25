Sun Prairie family searching for son missing in La Crosse

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Hamud Faal is studying to be a psychologist. The 25-year-old graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 2016 and MATC in 2018. Now, he's a senior at UW-La Crosse, but no one has seen him since early Sunday morning.
"These are things that that you watch on TV or in movies, but never in your wildest dreams would you imagine something like this hitting close to home," Faal's step-father, Jerreh Kujabi, said Friday. "Not knowing where our son is for the past couple of days has been something that has been really hard on us."
Kujabi said Faal and his two roommates went out to bars in La Cross Saturday evening. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Faal called his roommates and said he was going home, but when they got home around 4 a.m., Faal wasn't there.
"They started calling his his cell phone, but it was turned off," Kujabi said.
He said his son's roommates thought he might have gone to another friends' apartment, so they weren't too worried yet. However, when Faal still wasn't home in the morning, they grew more concerned.
Faal's roommates reported him as missing to La Crosse police Sunday afternoon. That night, they called Kujabi.
"The family is holding up the best that we can, not knowing where he is," Kujabi said. "[We're] leaning on the community for any word about him."
La Crosse police said Faal was last seen at 3:37 a.m. Sunday walking alone southbound on Front St. in La Crosse.
Kujabi said even though police and family members have been looking for Faal, they haven't received any information about where he might be. So now, they're asking for everyone's help.
"Someone somewhere out there knows where he is," Kujabi said. "We want to cover as wide an area as possible in terms of just getting this word out, hoping that someone out there knows something … that would lead us to our son."
A large search is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Riverside Park in La Crosse. A group from Madison is planning to join the search.
Kujabi said even though he still doesn't know where his son is, he isn't giving up hope yet.
"At this point, we're doing everything humanly possible that we can do within our power to find him, but, ultimately, we believe that God is watching over him," he said. "With the effort that we are making, we are hopeful. We're holding out hope that we will be able to to find him."