Sun Prairie Farmer's Market kicks off Saturday

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) — At long last, the Sun Prairie Farmer's Market is soon to open.
The farmer's market's first day is May 6, and opening day is stacked with farmers, producers and makers from the local area.
Opening day will launch at 7 a.m. with the Sun Prairie Public Library Dream Bus, and Marta Hanse will be playing live music from 10 a.m. to noon.
There will also be a non-profit community booth by Smith's Crossing Community Garden, a live broadcast from the Sun Prairie Media Center and some local businesses will be having specials for market goers.
The market is scheduled to run until October 28 on Market Street and around Cannery Square from 7 a.m. to noon.
Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for more information on events, weekly updates and changes or visit www.sunprairiemarket.com.