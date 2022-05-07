Sun Prairie Farmers' Market opens for the season

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Dozens of local vendors showcased food, soap and plants of all kinds at the season opener for the Sun Prairie Farmers' Market.
This year, the market is being held on Market St. and Cannery Place around Cannery Square Park.
Vendors said it is exciting to be back and see everyone after two years of scaled back farmers' markets due to the pandemic.
"Sun Prairie's Farmers' Market has always been home to us," Ruth Collins, owner of Restoration Soap and Body Care, said. "We just believe they are important for the community. Its a nice way to get to know your neighbors and get some good food."
In addition to social opportunities, vendors said they are hoping for a successful financial season.
"We do about five farmers' markets during the week," Doug Jenks, owner of Doug Jenks Honey, said. "Its about 75% of my income for the year."
The market is scheduled to run every Saturday through October 29.