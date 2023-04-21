Sun Prairie fire crews rescue cat stuck in engine bay

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched Thursday to rescue a cat who had gotten stuck in vehicle's engine bay.
They were able to get the cat out safely.
The cat didn't clarify on how it ended up there.
