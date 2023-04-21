 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sun Prairie fire crews rescue cat stuck in engine bay

  • Updated
  • 0
Sun Prairie fire crews rescue cat stuck in engine bay

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched Thursday to rescue a cat who had gotten stuck in vehicle's engine bay.

Sun Prairie fire crews rescue cat stuck in engine bay

They were able to get the cat out safely.

The cat didn't clarify on how it ended up there.

Sun Prairie fire crews rescue cat stuck in engine bay

Tags

Recommended for you