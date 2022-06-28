Sun Prairie floral company featured during surprise proposal on GMA

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — If you were watching Good Morning America Friday morning, you may have seen an appearance from a Wisconsin business and not even known it.
On Friday, GMA helped a Dallas, TX, couple pull off a surprise proposal. When Jose popped the question to his partner, Matthew, a beautiful rainbow wall of flowers was the couple's backdrop.
The display came from Enchanted Wall Flowers, a floral company from Sun Prairie that rents ornate flower walls.
"It was pretty amazing to be a part of such a special occasion," an official with Enchanted Wall Flower told 27 News. "We just had so much fun and was honored that they included us. We are from Sun Prairie — small Midwest town — so for GMA to find us was truly awesome."