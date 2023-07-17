Sun Prairie food pantry sees historic need with record-breaking year

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- It's only mid-July and Sun Prairie food pantry Sunshine Place has already outpaced the number of people it served last year.
Catie Badsing, a manager of food security programs with the pantry, says the number of families the pantry is helping is "truly astonishing."
The pantry owes the record-breaking year to inflation and and many pandemic era federal support programs ending.
“We are seeing more and more families who just can’t make ends meet,” noted Badsing. “We are seeing people who have recently lost jobs, or had hours cut, have seen daycare costs go up, and on and on.”
In 2022, the pantry served an average of 72,000 pounds of food each month. In 2023, that average has increased 30% to 93,000 pounds of food a month. Additionally, daily visits have more than doubled, increasing by 130% compared to last year.
Susan Schmit, the pantry's director of development, says this increased need is putting a strain on the program's donation-based budget and volunteers. She says the pantry has relied on the community's generosity for 30 years, and donations are more helpful now than they ever have been.
To learn the pantry's most needed items or how to donate or volunteer, visit the Sunshine Place's website.