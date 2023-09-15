Sun Prairie gears up to host annual multicultural fair

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) – The City of Sun Prairie is preparing to host its annual Multicultural Fair.
On Friday, Jake King, Communications and Diversity Strategist with the City of Sun Prairie stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about the anticipated event.
The multicultural fair will be held Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sheehan Park, located at 1375 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie WI.
The event aims to honor and celebrate the diverse cultures that thrive within our community, fostering unity and promoting cultural exchange.
Click on the video above to learn more about the event.