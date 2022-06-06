 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie H.S. graduates move into construction careers

Career Ready Day

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Monday was a big day for two Sun Prairie High School graduates who are now moving into careers in the construction industry.

Graduates Braedon Strong and Andrew Dohm have been working as youth apprentices with Findorff over the past couple of years.

Monday's signing ceremony transitions them into carpenter apprentices.

The two helped Findorff build the new Sun Prairie West High School.

"I did vapor barriers and I poured all the concrete for all the tech areas in the auto shop, the woodshop, the construction skills class, that little shop for them. And watched the roof go up, watched the ceiling get put in and I've seen it really transformed from just a little pit in the ground to what it is and  what it can become," said Strong.

Findorff has had 33 youth apprentices go through the program since 2015.

