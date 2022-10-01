Sun Prairie Halloween display wows

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Vokoun family of Sun Prairie began preparing for Halloween in January.
By the looks of their homemade Mad Scientist/Dr. Frankenstein display, you can tell.
Dad, Aaron Vokoun, has a background in chemical engineering. This helped him make props, like a coffin, move through animatronics.
“The coffin has a motion sensor,” Vokoun said. “So when people walk by, it will trip it and the coffin will turn on and a guy will laugh a little bit.”
Vokoun’s background also inspired him to decorate a chalkboard in chemical formulas.
“It was kind of funny painting some of the formulas on the on the board over there. I was like: ‘Oh yeah, I remember this from school,’” Vokoun said.
Vokoun found lab coats through Facebook groups and thrift shops, and used hair gel to make potions. Re-purposed swimming noodles, dishes, and even a squirrel cage also brought the display to life.
“It was definitely a labor of love. That’s for sure,” Vokoun said.
At night, Vokoun said the display lights up in several colors. His house will be purple and orange, while Frankenstein will be green, and the tombstones will be red. That's on top of blue skeletons and a white mad scientist.
“At night, it's really cool how bright it is,” Vokoun said.
Music, including the Phantom of the Opera song, will also be part of the spooky set up. That will play out of a box that opens up.
“I've got a computer speaker in there, so when it trips, it plays, box music,” Vokoun said.
River Vokoun, son, helped his dad with the display. He said his favorite part is the seven foot tall Frankenstein.
“Frank is a really big part of it,” River said.
Vokoun said all he and his son have left to do before Halloween is add several inflatables to the display, which will be the finishing touches. So far, there has been positive feedback.
"We get a lot of people that come by and like it and we haven't got kicked out of the HOA yet, so that's a good thing," Vokoun said.
You might recall that the Vokoun family had an impressive Halloween display last year as well. That one was Pirate themed.