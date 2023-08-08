Sun Prairie hires new sustainability coordinator

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie has named its next sustainability coordinator.
Rose Daily is starting the role with a "wealth of experience and an impressive background," according to the city.
Previously, Daily served as the community sustainability coordinator at Instituto Monteverde in Montverde, Costa Rica, where she designed and integrated a nature-based greywater treatment solution for the community.
Before her time in Montverde, she was the sustainability project coordinator at Michigan Technological University where she helped establish sustainable replacement systems.
Daily also recently got her doctorate in environmental engineering from MTU.
“We look forward to welcoming Rose to the team,” said Aaron Oppenheimer, city administrator. “Her track record of successful projects and commitment to sustainable development align perfectly with our city's vision for a greener and more sustainable future.”
Daily is also eager for the opportunity.
“I am excited for the opportunity to apply my knowledge and expertise to lead the City of Sun Prairie and the community it serves in becoming a more sustainable municipality,” Daily said.
Daily's first day is Aug. 14.