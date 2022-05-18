Sun Prairie holds learning session to raise awareness about mental illness

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, city officials in Sun Prairie are trying to raise awareness in their community about mental illness.
They had a session Wednesday with the Dane County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
It included a presentation on the fundamentals of mental illness and supporting someone with a mental health challenge.
There was also a panel that included people sharing their stories of living with mental illness.
"For a lot of individuals impacted, you know, both the individual who experiences it and the friend or the family member, it spans a whole lifetime. And so we recognize that that our efforts just take time and we want to just make sure we're offering the community what we can and learning how best to support them," said Sun Prairie spokesperson Jake King.
Sun Prairie is holding another session like this. It's Tuesday May 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Public Library.