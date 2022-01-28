Sun Prairie hosts Fun Prairie Frozen Fest winter festival this weekend

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The City of Sun Prairie is hosting its first ever Fun Prairie Frozen Fest this weekend. There are a variety of events to get people outside and enjoy the community.
“We wanted to bring people together in creative ways,” said Alyse Peters, the community events and sponsorship coordinator for the city of Sun Prairie.
The Frozen Fest Opening Ceremony will be Friday evening at Angell Park. This was changed from Cannery Square due to dangerously low temperatures.
Saturday morning kicks off with the Ice Carving Competition at 9:00 a.m. at Cannery Square. You can watch professional artists turn blocks of ice into winter masterpieces and then you can vote for your favorite design.
The Cardboard Sled Classic is an opportunity for families and groups to create their own sled and then race them to compete for prizes. Registration for this event has closed, but organizers urge you to come by and see the creativity and bring your own sled to enjoy the hill.
At the Groundhog Open, you can create a foursome and go miniature golfing at 10 different bars and restaurants in downtown Sun Prairie. It’s $40 for a team of four. Each member has to be 21 years or older.
Night at the Ice Rink starts at 5:00 p.m. at Wetmore Park. The night skate will also play music, games and give out prizes. Snowshoes and ice skates will be free to rent. The winter beer garden will be also be open.
Sunday morning you can enjoy the Hibernation Hustle. The 5k run/walkand Kids Dash starts at Cannery Square. Online registration ends Friday, but there are two locations you can sign up in person this weekend. For more information, click here.