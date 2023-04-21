Sun Prairie K-9 Rush makes his debut

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A new officer is joining the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Meet K-9 Rush.
He's a three-year-old Belgian Mailinois.
Officers say he's trained for narcotics detection, so he'll be doing a lot of tracking and article searches.
He'll be working with officer Michelle Schultz, who says a K-9 brings with it a number of benefits.
"I mean, these dogs are capable of so much," she said. "And the one thing that's obviously so unique to have them is, you know, their sense of smell and their nose ... [they can track the scent of] a kid that's missing or an elderly patient person that walked off."
Officer Schultz and Rush will be at future community events in Sun Prairie.