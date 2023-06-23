Sun Prairie man, 6 others sentenced for child sex trafficking in Green Lake Co.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A Sun Prairie man has been sentenced for his involvement in child sex trafficking in Green Lake County, according to the office of United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Gregory Haanstad.
Julio "Cesar" Veleta Velata, 36, was one of seven people charged in federal court for their involvement in the commercial sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to over seven years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
All seven pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, according to a spokesperson for Haanstad.
The spokesperson states Veleta Velata took the girl — who was in foster care in Madison — between Dane and Green Lake counties multiple times between June and November 2019 to "perform commercial sex acts for dairy farm workers."
The victim eventually lived with several of the defendants, who would "loan" her to other farm workers.
According to Haanstad's office, Green Lake County Sheriff's Office uncovered the conspiracy on Thanksgiving night in 2019 when the victim called 911. Several people were arrested that night, and others after further investigation.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul thanked everyone who helped bring those involved in the conspiracy to justice.
“Human trafficking is an appalling violent crime that occurs across our state and the country, and we must continue to fight it,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll said he's "very pleased" with the overall outcome of the case and said he's "hopeful for the victim and their future."
"I’m incredibly proud of all the work everyone put into this case to pursue justice on behalf of the victim and the community," Podoll said.