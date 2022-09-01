Sun Prairie man charged with sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW - A registered sex offender from Sun Prairie is charged with not only sexually assaulting two teenage girls, but filming them in sexually compromising ways.
Robert Sutton, 50, was scheduled to stand trial in Dane County on four, felony charges of Second-Degree Child Sexual Assault.
But those charges were reissued Thursday, with more than a dozen additional felony charges being added for possessing child pornography and child sexual exploitation through video or recordings.
Sutton was arrested in June 2021 and accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls at a home in Sun Prairie beginning as early as 2016 in the case of one of the girls. A criminal complaint states an adult took the girls to a Sun Prairie Police station, where the teens reported the crimes.
Assistant Dane County District Attorney Patrick Winter said Thursday the results of an examination of "thousands" of photos on Sutton's phone were recently received. Winter said police investigators then asked the victims if they could identify themselves in any of the sexually compromising photos, and they did make that identification in some photos.
Winter said additional charges against Sutton are possible as they try to determine who other individuals are in the photos. "In swim suits; at cheer team practice," Winter said. "Many of the pictures are zoomed in on sensitive areas."
A court commissioner set Sutton's bail at $40,000. His trial date on all the charges has yet to be set.
Sutton is on Wisconsin's Sex Offender Registry as a result of committing a child sex crime against a 16-year old girl in Madison in 2006. Sutton received a sentence of probation in 2007, which was revoked in 2010. Sutton was then sentenced to three years in prison. His victim wrote to a Dane County judge she hoped prison and other aspects of the sentence would lead Sutton to change his behavior.
Court documents state the current victims were unsuccessful in convincing adults of Sutton's criminal actions during the several years before his arrest or concealed some of his actions with them in order to protect others from having household arrangements collapse.