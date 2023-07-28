Sun Prairie man identified as Green Lake Co. drowning victim

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man who drowned in Green Lake County last Friday was from Sun Prairie, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk said the sheriff's office boat patrol and area fire departments were dispatched to Big Green Lake around 4:30 p.m. for a report of someone who may have been drowning.
The search for the victim continued until dark, and they weren't immediately found.
The following afternoon, law enforcement recovered the victim around 4:45 p.m.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Adam S. Quade identified the victim as Simil Sebastian, 37, of Sun Prairie.
No foul play is suspected.