Sun Prairie man sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug, gun crimes

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A Sun Prairie man has been given his federal sentence for drug and gun crimes.
Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Carlos Carter, 33, to 72 months, or six years, in prison for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of firearms. He pleaded guilty in April.
According to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Carter's conviction is a part of a 2020 investigation into "several known cocaine traffickers" in Dane County.
During the investigation, wiretaps were authorized on the phone of another man, Andre McClinton. Through the wiretaps, authorities intercepted text and phone conversations between Carter and McClinton, mostly pertaining to McClinton selling drugs to Carter.
Carter was arrested for speeding in March 2021 and was detained as a part of the investigation. When investigators searched his Sun Prairie home, they found powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, six phones, two loaded 9 mm handguns and a loaded .44 caliber revolver which was reported stolen.
According to O'Shea, Peterson explained Carter's "significant term of imprisonment" is a result of the amount of drugs distributed and illegal firearms owned.
McClinton was sentenced to 108 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and illegally possessing firearms. Three others were also charged in the investigation.