Sun Prairie man sentenced to federal prison for giving gun to felon

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man has been sentenced to prison for giving someone a gun who wasn't allowed to use one, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
O'Shea said Daniel Baccas, 22, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for transferring a firearm to a prohibited person.
Baccas pleaded guilty to this charge in April 2023.
During an auto theft investigation in 2021, investigators saw social media videos of Baccas with suspected marijuana and firearms. In one of the videos, O'Shea said Baccas and another person were taking turns holding a rifle.
At the time the video was taken, both Baccas and the other person weren't allowed to use guns because both were facing felony criminal charges in Dane County.
O'Shea said a subsequent search of Baccas' home revealed a Glock handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, over 1.5 pounds of marijuana and an "auto-sear" attachment. This attachment is illegal, and it allows the Glock to fire 50 rounds in four seconds with a single pull of the trigger, according to O'Shea.