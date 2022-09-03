Sun Prairie Police arrest man after hours-long standoff inside his mother's apartment

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police arrested a man after an hours long standoff inside his mother's apartment Saturday.
Police said the man was a suspect in a domestic incident that occurred at The Element on Main Apartments Friday night.
According to police, the man entered his mother’s residence, threatened her and demanded money.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to enter the apartment to verify the suspect was no longer there and to ensure the victim could return home.
Police said the man appeared with a knife in his hand and said they would have to shoot him, so officers disengaged to perimeter positions and continued to try to talk the suspect from outside the apartment.
Additional officers and negotiators from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. They tried negotiating with the man for four hours, but police said the suspect refused to communicate via phone with them.
Then, police discovered both doors to the apartment had been barricaded, but officers were able to breach one of them.
Police said the man was directly inside the breached door and was armed with a knife. Authorities said he swung his knife towards officers through the doorway. Officers used OC spray and bean bag munitions.
Police said they continued attempts to convince the suspect to put the knife down and exit the residence for the next 30 minutes.
Eventually, police say the suspect complied and was taken into custody.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and officers received treatment for minor injuries on scene.
The suspect is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct, 6 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping, Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person Into Custody, Criminal Damage to Property and Theft.
The investigation is ongoing.