Sun Prairie police giving away wheel locks to local Hyundai owners

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Hyundai owners can get a free steering wheel lock if they live or work in Sun Prairie.
As a result of recent increases in vehicle thefts targeting Hyundai's, the Sun Prairie Police Department has partnered with Hyundai to get steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners.
The locks are available at the Sun Prairie Police Department 24/7 while supplies last, with a few caveats.
The wheel locks are only available to Hyundai owners who have models without an engine immobilizer. The City of Sun Prairie said in a release that key-start vehicles typically don't have engine immobilizers, though an owner can always verify with their dealership if their vehicle has one or not.
An owner must also provide proof of ownership and be a Sun Prairie resident or work in the City of Sun Prairie.
With those requirements met, anyone can come to the police department lobby to get a wheel lock.
Contact Ira Gabriel from Hyundai Motor America at igabriel@hmause.com if you have any questions about the program.