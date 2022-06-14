Sun Prairie police say domestic incident spurred Monday closure near Costco

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Sun Prairie Police Department officials say a domestic incident led them to ask the public to avoid Providence Street and Triumph Drive last night.
Authorities warned the public to avoid the area around 4:30 p.m., and the alert remained in effect until around 6 p.m.
Police say a report of an armed subject who had gotten in a dispute with their significant other is the reason the streets were blocked off. The person was armed with two weapons while in a car, and police limited traffic to ensure the public's safety.
The person was safely taken into custody after a "lengthy standoff" and transferred to the Dane County Public Safety Building on unspecified charges.