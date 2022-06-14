 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sun Prairie police say domestic incident spurred Monday closure near Costco

  • Updated
Sun Prairie police

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Sun Prairie Police Department officials say a domestic incident led them to ask the public to avoid Providence Street and Triumph Drive last night. 

Authorities warned the public to avoid the area around 4:30 p.m., and the alert remained in effect until around 6 p.m. 

Police say a report of an armed subject who had gotten in a dispute with their significant other is the reason the streets were blocked off. The person was armed with two weapons while in a car, and police limited traffic to ensure the public's safety. 

The person was safely taken into custody after a "lengthy standoff" and transferred to the Dane County Public Safety Building on unspecified charges.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

