Sun Prairie police searching for man wanted in May shooting

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department has named a person of interest in a May shooting.
Lt. Ray Thompson said Kelan Phillips, 23, is wanted for charges related to a May 1 shooting where a 15-year-old was dropped off at a Madison hospital with a gunshot wound. The teen survived.
Thompson said Phillips is 5 feet 9 inches and 165 pounds, and he has the word "CHAPO" tattooed above his right eye.
Phillips has several unrelated warrants out for his arrest.
Anyone who sees Phillips in public should call local law enforcement.
Anyone who has information on Phillips whereabouts, contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.