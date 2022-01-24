Sun Prairie Police take two 17-year-olds into custody in connection to armed burglary

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department has taken two 17-year-old's into custody in relation to armed burglaries that took place on January 18.
According to Lieutenant Ryan Cox, Madison Police helped take the two into custody over last weekend.
The pair are suspected of entering a Sun Prairie home while armed after testing doors to see if they were unlocked.
Both were taken to the Dane County Jail for felony burglary while armed. Until formally charged, 27 News will not identify the suspects because they are currently minors.
The investigation still remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-837-7336.