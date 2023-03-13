Sun Prairie police warn of officer impersonation phone scam

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department is warning residents to be wary of a phone scam where someone is impersonating an officer.

Lieutenant Ryan Cox said the scammer calls the victim and requests money, saying they need payment because the victim missed court.

Cox said the scam is similar to one in February where a woman lost $3,500. The scammer is spoofing the non-emergency phone number of 608-837-7336.

Cox reminds residents that the Sun Prairie Police Department's will never contact citizens over the phone or via email for money, especially to avoid charges or satisfy a legal proceeding.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and call the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency number 608-837-7336 to verify that an officer is trying to reach you.

If you have information about this scam, call the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or call anonymously at 608-837-6300.