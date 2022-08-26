Sun Prairie pool closes for the summer due to water main break

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie's pool is closed for the rest of the season after a water main break was discovered Friday morning.
Because the main supplies the Family Aquatic Center's bathrooms, concessions, sinks and shower, as well as a few other facilities, the pool won't be open due to Wisconsin pool code, the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department said in a Facebook post.
However, the Center's splashpad is still open through Labor Day if you're looking for somewhere to cool off.