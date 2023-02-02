 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 below to
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of wintery weather

  Updated
  • 0
Jimmy

While waiting for Jimmy the Groundhog to make his prediction, Rebecca Ribley talks to Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser about the 75th anniversary of the event.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Wisconsinites can expect six more weeks of cold and snow after Jimmy the Groundhog in Sun Prairie saw his shadow Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people came together in Cannery Square for the 75th annual Groundhog Day event, where Jimmy predicted a longer stretch of wintry weather.

All day Thursday, businesses in Sun Prairie are offering Groundhog Day specials. This includes Faded Roots Boutique, Prairie Flowers & Gifts, Forever Yours Jewelry and Nest Interior Design.

Groundhog Day has a rich history in Sun Prairie. Click HERE to learn more about how the city became the self-proclaimed Groundhog Capital of the World.

