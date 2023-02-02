Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of wintery weather

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Wisconsinites can expect six more weeks of cold and snow after Jimmy the Groundhog in Sun Prairie saw his shadow Thursday morning.
Hundreds of people came together in Cannery Square for the 75th annual Groundhog Day event, where Jimmy predicted a longer stretch of wintry weather.
All day Thursday, businesses in Sun Prairie are offering Groundhog Day specials. This includes Faded Roots Boutique, Prairie Flowers & Gifts, Forever Yours Jewelry and Nest Interior Design.
Groundhog Day has a rich history in Sun Prairie. Click HERE to learn more about how the city became the self-proclaimed Groundhog Capital of the World.